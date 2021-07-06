ARTICLE

Turkey: Terms Of Termination Prohibition And Mandatory Unpaid Leave Have Now Expired

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

This article is one of many articles we have published in relation to the legal implications of Covid-19. Please click here for our "Covid-19 Insights" page and other articles.

As our readers will recall from earlier articles, the terms for the prohibition on termination of employment contracts and mandatory unpaid leave were extended until 30 June 2021.

As no further extension has been introduced by the President, the terms of termination prohibition and mandatory unpaid leave have expired on 30 June 2021.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.