According to the enforcement law, it is possible to seize all the goods and rights of the debtor in order for the creditor to receive his/her receivables. But in some exceptional cases, all or part of the debtor's assets are not able to foreclosing. The executive office has the authority to determine which of the debtor's assets will be seized or not. In the last paragraph of Article 82 of the Enforcement and Bankruptcy Law, the bailiff has been given the discretion of non-attachment.

There are some exceptions to the above mention discretion. For example, with regard to immovable properties, a letter of attachment is sent to the land registry office by the bailiff with the creditor's request for attachment and the debtor makes a claim of non-seizability. The complaint of non-seizability is 7 days from the date the debtor learned about the attachment. We will also examine whether the debtor's house can be seized or not.

Non-seizable property and rights are regulated in Article 82 of the Enforcement and Bankruptcy Law(this issue has been examined under the title of Non-seizable Goods and Rights.) In addition to these, in many special laws, the property and rights that cannot be attached are stipulated. We will talk about this briefly below.

ALL NON-FORECLOSED GOODS AND RIGHTS

Property and Rights that Cannot be Transferred to Others According to Substantive Law

Rights that are firmly attached to the person cannot be confiscated. If it is necessary to give an example of these rights, the right of parents to usufruct on children's property, the right of the creditor to care until death are non-transferable rights and cannot be confiscated because the transfer is not possible.

Government Property

Public administration goods with general and private budgets cannot be confiscated because they are not subject to private ownership.

All kinds of items necessary for the debtor to continue his profession, whose economic activity is based on his body's work

After the amendment to the law No. 6352 in 2012, it was regulated that all kinds of goods necessary for the debtor to perform his profession cannot be confiscated. For example, the tailor's sewing machine cannot be confiscated. But the important point here is that capital does not prevent the body from working.

Necessary items for family members living under the same roof with the debtor

For family members living in the same house as the debtor, which is one of the most common considerations in daily life, the necessary items cannot be confiscated. These items, such as seats, beds, refrigerators or ovens, cannot be confiscated. But; if there are more than one item used for the same purpose, other items except one of them can be confiscated. For example, if there are two refrigerators, one or if there are two televisions, one may be confiscated. We wish to emphasize again; money, valuable documents, gold, silver, precious stones, piano, stereo sound system, antiques or ornaments, such as things can be confiscated and are not included in the necessary goods class.

If the debtor is a farmer , the land and animals that are mandatory for the livelihood of himself and his family, as well as vehicles and agricultural tools, if the debtor is not a farmer, tools necessary for art and profession, books, items that provide the livelihood of a small transport expert, such as a coachman boatman Porter, cannot be confiscated.

For example, finding a medicine cabinet so that a pharmacist can continue his profession it is mandatory; foreclosure is not possible.

Suitable house for the debtor's condition

As we mentioned at the beginning of the article, whether the borrower's house can be foreclosed or how to follow the path if the borrower has more than one house is one of the most curious issues in our daily lives. 82 of the enforcement and Bankruptcy Code. Article 1. paragraph 12. according to me, the debtor's home cannot be foreclosed. But if the value of the house is excessive, a suitable part of this price can be foreclosed by leaving it to the borrower.

As for what is the concept of a suitable house, the Supreme Court holds that the debtor cannot live in a grander house than is sufficient for him. In determining the appropriate home for the debtor, the social situation of the dependents under the same roof as the debtor is investigated. In this study, the professions, assets, monthly earnings of the debtor and his dependents, whether they have diseases are examined. After this research , an expert examination is carried out to determine the value of the house, and according to the result of the social situation survey, the value of the house suitable for what the borrower can get in more modest areas is determined. If the value of the borrower's House is less than or the same as the value of the house suitable for being able to buy a house in a more modest neighborhood, then the complaint of foreclosure is accepted by the court and it is decided to abolish the foreclosure. But if the value of the debtor's House is higher than the value of the appropriate house , then the court decides that the cost necessary for the borrower to buy the appropriate House by selling the foreclosed real estate, and the increase is paid to the creditor, as well as the sale is not less than the amount that the borrower can buy the appropriate House.

Another issue is whether there is a right to claim foreclosure, which is called a residence complaint in practice, if there is more than one real estate. The Supreme Court is of the opinion that the presence of more than one property does not prevent the debtor from filing a complaint against the residence, but it should be stated which of these properties is filing a complaint against the residence.

In order for the borrower to file a foreclosure complaint called a residence complaint, it is also not necessary to personally reside in this property. The rental of the real estate also does not have any obstacles to the complaint of housing.

The complaint of residence can only be made by the debtor and the complaint must be made in the Enforcement Law Court within 7 days from the date of receipt of the foreclosure.

According to the law on enforcement and Bankruptcy, the goods and rights mentioned below cannot be confiscated;

A milk-giving Buffalo or cow or three goats or sheep and their three-month feed cannot be confiscated if it is mandatory for the borrower and his family to get along.

If the debtor is a vineyard, garden or fruit and vegetable grower, the necessary vineyard or garden and the necessary tools cannot be seized for the livelihood of herself and her family.

Pensions and some salaries, compensation and bonuses attributed to those who are disabled from the army and law enforcement services.

Salaries tied by a charity fund or association in cases of illness or death

Money given or required to be given in the form of lump sum or income to the person who is damaged as compensation or to his / her family.

Student Scholarships

PROPERTY AND RIGHTS, PART OF WHICH CANNOT BE SEIZED

Salary and Wages

A portion of the borrower's salary and wages cannot be foreclosed. The amount to be confiscated cannot be less than a quarter. Although the enforcement and Bankruptcy Act says that the amount required by the Executive Directorate for the living of the debtor and his family can be foreclosed after being issued, in practice, a quarter of salaries and wages are foreclosed.

By the Executive Directorate, the employer is notified by writing that a quarter of the borrower's salary and wage has been foreclosed and what the borrower's salary amount is. It is credited to the executive director by deducting the borrower's salary by the employer. If it is not deposited by the employer, the amount of wages confiscated by the Executive Directorate is taken from the employer according to IIK. If there is more than one lien on the salary, they must be placed in the queue.

Again, all bonuses and overtime fees paid to the borrower, as well as severance pay, notice compensation, and pension benefits, are all items that can be confiscated.

Retirement Pension

Pensions can also be partially repaid. According to the decisions of the Supreme Court, in order for the pension to be foreclosed, the debtor's consent to the foreclosure of the pension is required. If there is no consent, the request for foreclosure is rejected by the Executive Directorate. Again, consent obtained before the completion of enforcement proceedings is invalid. It is possible that more than a quarter of the pension will be confiscated if the consent given after the follow-up is completed. In alimony debts ; it is possible to confiscate one-fourth of the pension for monthly functioning alimony and all for accumulated alimony.

Some of the goods and rights mentioned below cannot be confiscated ;

In usufruct rights and revenue

Naf non-binding alimony

NON-FORECLOSED GOODS AND RIGHTS REGULATED BY SPECIAL LAWS

In addition to non-foreclosed goods and rights regulated by the executive bankruptcy law, it is regulated that goods and rights cannot be foreclosed by some special laws. We can briefly talk about some of them.

According to the Turkish Mining Law No. 3213;

40.material required to operate the mine, Wells, galleries, quarries and machines, buildings, all kinds of transport vehicles used above ground and under ground mines removing, cleaning, and facilities for smelting the ore and operating tools for a year's worth of supplies to be valued shall be a lien on. But the mine operating license is not in this context, but can be confiscated.

According to the Turkish Animal Protection Law No. 5199

5 of the act. a house that is looked after in a house and garden without commercial purpose and ornamental animals cannot be confiscated because of the debt of their owners.

According to the Law No. 6112 on Radio and Television Establishment and Broadcasting Services;

34 of the act. in accordance with the article, the property of the Supreme Council is in the financial power of the state and cannot be confiscated.

According to the Military Service Act No. 7179 ;

47 of the act. according to the article, those who have military service obligations, recruits, Reserve Officers and NCOs due to injury and death; widows and orphans of Oden claims will not be paid to any tax except stamp duty and the deduction cannot be confiscated.

According to the private pension savings and investment System Law No. 4632;

17 of the act. according to the article, the amount of savings corresponding to the multiplication of the minimum wage amount with the number of months in which the participant is in the system and the amount of annual income insurance payments made to retirees from the individual pension system up to the minimum wage amount, excluding alimony debts, cannot be confiscated.

As briefly mentioned above, there are provisions in the law on enforcement and Bankruptcy and in many special laws related to non-foreclosed goods and rights.

As a result, the legislator has included impoverishment regulations in many laws due to the protection of fundamental rights and freedoms and the maintenance of human living conditions.

