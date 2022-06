ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Consumer Protection from Turkey

Horizon Scanning: Digital Regulation - UK And EU Developments Herbert Smith Freehills Keeping up to date with regulatory developments in the digital space can be a challenge at the best of times! The COVID-19 pandemic has added to that challenge, acting as a major accelerator for...

Thoughts On The March 2022 Westminster School Report Into Harmful Sexual Behaviours - What Can Other Schools Learn From The Review? Withers LLP Westminster School is run as a day and boarding school; it has about 750 pupils, all boys in the first three years (age 13-16), and then co-educational in the sixth form (about 160 girls).

UK Government Announces Reforms To Consumer ADR Services Herbert Smith Freehills The UK government recently published a report announcing a wide range of far-reaching changes to the UK competition and consumer protection regulatory regimes, following a consultation last year.

European Commission Publishes Revised Guidance On The Omnibus Directive Herbert Smith Freehills On 17 December 2021, the European Commission revised guidance on the interpretation and application of the Omnibus Directive. The deadline for Member States to have all measures and any national amendments...

Keeping An "AI" On Product Safety And Liability: UK Publishes Report On Artificial Intelligence Cooley LLP On 23 May 2022, a report on the impact of artificial intelligence ("AI") on product safety was published by the UK's Office for Product Safety and Standards...