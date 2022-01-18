Presidential Decision No. 5063 ("Decision") on Amendments to Vocational Education Law was published at the Official Gazette dated 05.01.2022.

Within the scope of the Decision, as detailed in our newsletter dated 30.12.2021, the periods regarding the part of the wages of candidate apprentices and apprentices and students who receive vocational education in enterprises, who continue their internship or supplementary education, paid as State contribution within the scope of the Vocational Education Law, have been extended for 5 academic years starting from 2021-2022 academic year.

The above-mentioned Decision has entered into force as of the date of its publication to be applicable as of the beginning of 2021-2022 academic year.

