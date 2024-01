ARTICLE

Your LinkedIn Connections with the authors

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Kaynak: Schneider, F. (2021). "Development of the Shadow Economy of 36 OECD Countries over 2003 – 2021; https://www.worldeconomics.com/Informal-Economy.

Kaynak: Schneider, F. (2021). "Development of the Shadow Economy of 36 OECD Countries over 2003 – 2021

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Strategy from Turkey

What Legal Developments Can Businesses In The UK Expect In 2024? Osborne Clarke Our Knowledge Lawyers have picked out particular legal developments affecting business, as certain already legislated-for regulatory changes and rules come into effect, new legislation passes...

EU Retail Investment Strategy CMS Luxembourg The EU Commission unveiled the EU Retail Investment Strategy (RIS) on 24 May 2023. Aimed at bolstering retail investor engagement in capital markets...

US Fund Managers Using A Luxembourg Host AIFM: Any Impact On The Investment Process? – New York Office Snippet Loyens & Loeff Loyens & Loeff New York regularly posts ‘Snippets' on a range of EU tax and legal topics. This Snippet focuses on the impact of engaging with a Luxembourg Host AIFM on a fund's deal process.

Economics Weekly Alert 2/2024 KPMG in Cyprus The Central Bank of Cyprus (CBC) published on the 10th January the Residential Property Price Index (RPPI) report for the 3rd quarter of 2023

Responsibility Of UCITS Management Companies And AIFMS For Producing PRIIPs Key Information Documents Confirmed K&L Gates Under the EU PRIIPs Regulation "manufacturers" are required to prepare a key information document (KID) where relevant packaged retail investment products...