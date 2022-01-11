Banking & Finance

07/07/2021

BRSA's New Regulations on Financial Restructuring

BDDK'dan Finansal Yapılandırmaya İlişkin Yeni Düzenlemeler

12/07/2021

BRSA to Focus on Troubled Assets

BDDK'dan Sorunlu Alacaklarla İlgili Yeni Adımlar

14/07/2021

BRSA to Continue Its Focus on NPLs: Turkish Asset Management Companies Reshaped

BDDK'nın Donuk Alacaklara İlgisi Sürüyor: Varlık Yönetim Şirketleri Yeniden Yapılanıyor

16/07/2021

Financial Restructuring Tools to Continue to be Used by Creditors and Debtors

Finansal Yeniden Yapılandırma Araçları Kredi Verenler ve Borçlular Tarafından Kullanılmaya Devam Edecek

27/07/2021

Major Changes to the Framework Financial Restructuring Agreements

Çerçeve Anlaşmalarda Esaslı Değişiklikler

10/08/2021

Updates to Banking Fees

Bankacılık Ücretlerinde Güncelleme

24/08/2021

Revolution on the Way: Long-awaited Branchless (Digital) Banking Regulation

Devrim Geliyorum Demez: Uzun Süredir Beklenen Şubesiz (Dijital) Bankacılık Yönetmeliği

17/09/2021

A New Exception to the Obligation to Bring Loan Proceeds to Turkey

Yurda Getirilmeden Kullanılabilecek Kredilere Yenisi Eklendi

20/10/2021

Revolutionizing the Turkish NPL Market: NPLs to be Securitized

NPL Piyasasında Devrim: Donuk alacaklar menkul kıymetleştirilebilecek

01/11/2021

Major Changes to Taxation of Financial and Capital Markets Transactions

Finansal İşlemler ve Sermaye Piyasası İşlemlerin Vergilendirilmesinde Önemli Değişiklikler

17/11/2021

Changes to Bank Fees

Bankaların Alabileceği Ücretlerde Değişiklikler

01/12/2021

Establishment of Courts that Specialize in Cybercrimes and Financial Crimes

HSK'dan Bilişim Suçları ve Finansal Suçlar İhtisas Mahkemeleri Kurulmasına İlişkin Yeni Karar

03/12/2021

Secondary Legislation on Payment Services Re-Envisioned

Ödeme Hizmetlerine ilişkin İkincil Mevzuat Yenilendi

Banking & Finance

28/12/2021

A New Year's Gift for Turkish Banks: Effectiveness of the Regulation for Disclosure of Information Postponed

Bankalara Yılbaşı Hediyesi: Sır Niteliğindeki Bilgilerin Paylaşılması Hakkında Yönetmelik'in Yürürlüğe Giriş Tarihi Ertelendi

28/12/2021

Constitutional Court Issues Significant Decision on Violation of Right to Property

Anayasa Mahkemesinden Mülkiyet Hakkının İhlaline Dair Yeni Karar

31/12/2021

Revolution is Here: Branchless (Digital) Banking Regulation Published in the Official Gazette!

Devrim Başladı: Uzun Süredir Beklenen Şubesiz (Dijital) Bankacılık Yönetmeliği Resmi Gazete'de Yayınlandı!

Capital Markets

26/07/2021

Finally Enacted: Project Bonds, an Alternative Financing Method for Mega Project

Nihayet Kanunlaştı: Proje Finansman Tahvilleri, Mega Projeler için Alternatif Finansman Yöntemi

31/08/2021

CMB Shakes Crowdfunding

SPK Kitle Fonlamasını Yeniden Düzenliyor

20/10/2021

Revolutionizing the Turkish NPL Market: NPLs to be Securitized

NPL Piyasasında Devrim: Donuk alacaklar menkul kıymetleştirilebilecek

21/10/2021

A New Era for Public Company Acquisitions: Significant Changes Have Been Made for Mandatory Tender Offers

Halka Açık Şirketlerde Devralma İşlemlerinde Yeni Dönem: Zorunlu Pay Alım Teklifleri İçin Önemli Değişiklikler Yürürlükte

01/11/2021

Major Changes to Taxation of Financial and Capital Markets Transactions

Finansal İşlemler ve Sermaye Piyasası İşlemlerin Vergilendirilmesinde Önemli Değişiklikler

02/11/2021

2-in-1 Crowdfunding: Debt-Based and Share-Based Crowdfunding Regulated under One Single Communiqué

İkisi Bir Arada Kitle Fonlaması: Borçlanma ve Paya Dayalı Kitle Fonlanması Tek Tebliğde!

09/11/2021

CMB Greening Debt Instruments

SPK Borçlandırma Araçlarını Yeşillendiriyor!

To read the full article click here

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.