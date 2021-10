ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Strategy from Turkey

35 Facts About The Maltese Islands Borg Galea & Associates The Maltese islands are an archipelago made up of 5 islands, 3 of which are inhabited: Malta, Gozo (Għawdex), Comino (Kemmuna).

Spain's Recovery And Resilience Plan Bird & Bird The NextGenerationEU ("NGEU") represents the largest package of economic stimulus measures launched by the European Union to boost the recovery of the European economies after the Covid-19 outbreak.

Deloitte Grows For Fourth Consecutive Year, Reporting US $32.4 Billion In Revenue Deloitte Malta Increased demand for a broad range of client services saw Deloitte grow for the fourth consecutive year, with Deloitte member firm network revenues of US $32.4 billion for the fiscal year ending 31 May 2013.

Belgium's National Recovery And Resilience Plan To Stimulate Transition Towards A More Sustainable, Smart And Inclusive Economy Bird & Bird The NextGenerationEU ("NGEU") represents the largest package of economic stimulus measures launched by the European Union to boost the recovery of the European economies after the Covid-19 outbreak.

Finland's Recovery And Resilience Plan Bird & Bird The Council of the European Union, the European Parliament and the European Commission have agreed on a temporary recovery instrument, Next Generation EU ("NGEU"), to stimulate the European economy after the COVID-19 crisis.