The Law on the Amendment to the Consumer Protection Law and
Property Ownership Law (“Law“),
introducing significant changes to Consumer Protection Law No.
6502, was published in the Official Gazette on 1 April 2022.
Save for the amendments regarding time-share vacation, which
entered into effect on 1 April 2022, the other provisions will
enter into effect in less than two months, on 1 October 2022.
