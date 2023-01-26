ARTICLE

The Regulation on the Amendment of the Distance Sales Regulation ("Regulation") was published in the Official Gazette on 23 August 2022.

Save for provision regarding the obligation of the card issuer on refunds of the amount transferred by the seller, service provider or intermediary service provider, which will enter into force on 1 January 2023, the amendments will enter into force on 1 October 2022.

Listen below to our Alert on this subject.

Originally published 31/8/2022.

