POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Consumer Protection from Turkey

The Fcas Consumer Duty Gowling WLG In July 2022, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) published its final rules and policy statement, 'PS22/9: A new Consumer Duty'. The Consumer Duty sets higher and clearer...

Greenwashing In The Fashion Industry - UK Enforcement News Rahman Ravelli Solicitors Dr. Angelika Hellweger of financial crime specialists Rahman Ravelli comments on the crackdown on products being misrepresented as "eco-friendly" in the fashion industry.

New Amendments To The Consumer Protection Act In January 2023: National Implementation Of The Omnibus Directive Leading To Major Changes For Businesses Castren & Snellman Attorneys At the turn of the year, we discussed how the Consumer Protection Act (38/1978, as amended) is entering the digital age following the implementation of the EU's Sales of Goods Directive (2019/771)...

Truly Green Or Emperor's New Clothes? - The UK CMA Targets Fast Fashion First In Its Investigation Of Sustainability Claims Morrison & Foerster LLP On 29 July 2022, the UK Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) launched an investigation into three fashion firms over potentially misleading eco-friendly and sustainability claims about their products.

FCA Confirms Final Rules For New Consumer Duty And Gives Firms More Time To Comply Herbert Smith Freehills The FCA has published the final rules and guidance and accompanying non-Handbook guidance relating to the new Consumer Duty (the Duty).