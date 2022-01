ARTICLE

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Consumer Protection from Turkey

External Reviews Of Governance – What's In The New DfE Guide? Wrigleys Solicitors We look here at the key elements of the DfE updated and consolidated guidance on external reviews of governance.

MLM Or Pyramid Scheme? Elias Neocleous & Co LLC Direct sales companies include many strategies for the marketing and successful selling of their products. One example of such strategies is multilevel marketing (MLM).

Consumer Protection Updates In The Sale Of Goods Field MPR Partners In May 2019, the European Parliament and the Council of the European Union have enacted Directive (EU) 2019/771 on certain aspects concerning contracts for the sale of goods...

The New Austrian Warranty Law – An Overview OBLIN Attorneys at Law LLP On 1 January 2022, new warranty provisions will apply in Austria. This article explains the main changes and examines what impact the changes will have on day-to-day practice.

Transparence : de nouvelles règles pour les marketplaces en 2022 Haas Avocats Publiée au journal officiel le 23 décembre 2021, l'ordonnance du 22 décembre 2021 est, pour le moment, restée assez discrète.