Recent Development

Effective 1 January 2022, higher fines will be imposed for certain violations under the Law No. 6502 on Protection of Consumers ("Consumer Protection Law"). The fines will increase by 36.20% from 2021.

In particular, companies that:

Used unfair terms or failed to use 12-point bold type with clear language in consumer agreements; failed to provide a guarantee certificate; or failed to provide explicit and legible safety information to consumers for goods deemed potentially harmful to consumers or the environment will be subject to a fine of TRY 615 (approximately USD 40) per violation.

Failed to comply with the obligations on consumer loan and housing finance agreements and agreements concluded outside the workplace will be subject to a fine of TRY 3,108 (approximately USD 204) per agreement or transaction.

Made deceptive or misleading representation through mass media advertising will be subject to a fine ranging from TRY 15,568 to 622,853 (approximately USD 1,024 to 40,954) per violation.

Conclusion3

Companies should take note of the updated fines and their effects on their operations in Turkey, and take steps to ensure compliance with the Consumer Protection Law.

