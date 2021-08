ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Consumer Protection from Turkey

An Education In Selling School Land Gatehouse Chambers It isn't often that the senior courts pronounce on the School Sites Acts, so the Supreme Court's recent judgment in Rittson-Thomas v Oxfordshire County Council [2021] UKSC 13 is welcome...

EU Credit Servicing Directive Update – Compromise Draft Published Matheson In our last update on the draft EU Directive on credit servicers and credit purchasers, we noted that negotiators on behalf of the European Parliament had agreed with the Council of the European Union on common standards ...

Productwise 3-2-1 Cooley LLP Here's the next edition of our monthly bite-sized digest, Productwise 3-2-1 where each month, we bring to the top of your inbox (and your agenda)...

Aldatici Reklamlar Yoluyla Haksiz Rekabet Nazali Haksız rekabet hükümleri, dürüst ve bozulmamış rekabet ortamının korunması amacıyla getirilmiştir.

New Grocery Regulations Add To Legal Complexity For Irish Food & Drink Sector Matheson The Regulations have come about due to Ireland being obliged to implement EU Directive 2019/633 into Irish law.