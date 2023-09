Boşanma Davası Nasıl Açılır

ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Family and Matrimonial from Turkey

Sangha v Sangha – Wills In Conflict! Michelmores Testators with assets situated in foreign jurisdictions are usually advised to make separate local wills in each jurisdiction where assets are held.

Valid Prenups Will Be Upheld On Divorce, Recent Case Confirms Michelmores The case of MN v AN [2023] EWHC 613 (Fam) is the latest reminder of the court's position that valid prenuptial agreements will be upheld if challenged on divorce.

Changing A Will After Someone Has Passed Away - Deeds Of Variation Myerson Solicitors LLP A Deed of Variation is a document which is used by beneficiaries of an estate to redistribute assets which they are due to inherit.

Separation Under Maltese Law – Part 2: The Separation Agreement Fenech & Fenech Advocates Exploring Maltese separation proceedings. Associate Maria Camilleri delves into the intricacies of separation agreements in the second instalment of her informative series.

Can I Ask My Future Spouse To Sign A Prenup? Myerson Solicitors LLP Couples planning to marry or enter a civil partnership may want an agreement to determine what they intend to happen to their money and property if the marriage breaks down.