ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Family and Matrimonial from Turkey

The Inheritance Backlash: Families Left "shaken, Not Stirred" If Difficult Conversations Are Ignored Russell-Cooke Solicitors A high-profile wealthy individual recently hit the headlines for taking a new approach to wealth transfer. In the third blog in our series reflecting on some of the hot topics raised in our Generation Game report and ...

Interpretation Of Wills – Where An English Will Covers Jersey Assets Walkers In an interesting recent English Court of Appeal decision, Partington v Rossiter [2021] EWCA Civ 1564, the Court determined that where an English will was expressed...

Emma Wager Reflects On The Benefits Of Mediation From Her Perspective As A Solicitor, And Why She Has Trained As A Mediator Herself Russell-Cooke Solicitors This is my first Family Mediation Week as a new mediator having completed my training in December 2021.

Encouraging Non-court Options For Separation – Can We Do More? Russell-Cooke Solicitors As we celebrate Family Mediation Week, it is important to acknowledge the sad reality that far too many separating families still end up in court.

Settling Finances Following A Divorce: Costs In ‘Needs' Cases Russell-Cooke Solicitors When it comes to settling your finances following a divorce, where possible people want to avoid spending significant amounts on long drawn out Court battles.