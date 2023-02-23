Kahramanmaraş ili merkezli meydana gelen deprem felaketi nedeniyle Elazığ ili, Sosyal Güvenlik Kurumu Yönetim Kurulu' nun 20/02/2023 tarih ve 2023/28 sayılı kararı ile 06/02/2023 ila 31/07/2023 tarihleri arasında 5510 sayılı Kanunun 91 inci maddesi gereği mücbir sebep kapsamına alınmıştır.

Söz konusu karara göre, 09.02.2023 tarihli "Prim Borçlarının Ödenme Süreleri ile Kuruma Verilmekle Yükümlü Olunan Bilgi, Belge ve Beyannamelerin Verilme Sürelerinin Ertelenmesine Dair Duyuruda" belirtilen açıklamalar Elazığ ili bakımından da geçerli olacaktır.

Duyurunun tamamına BURADAN ulaşabilirsiniz.

