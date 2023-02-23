Turkey:
Elaziğ İlinin Deprem Felaketi Nedeniyle Mücbir Sebep Kapsamina Alinmasina İlişkin Duyuru
Kahramanmaraş ili merkezli meydana gelen deprem felaketi
nedeniyle Elazığ ili, Sosyal Güvenlik Kurumu
Yönetim Kurulu' nun 20/02/2023 tarih ve 2023/28
sayılı kararı ile 06/02/2023 ila 31/07/2023
tarihleri arasında 5510 sayılı Kanunun 91 inci
maddesi gereği mücbir sebep kapsamına
alınmıştır.
Söz konusu karara göre, 09.02.2023 tarihli "Prim
Borçlarının Ödenme Süreleri ile Kuruma
Verilmekle Yükümlü Olunan Bilgi, Belge ve
Beyannamelerin Verilme Sürelerinin Ertelenmesine Dair
Duyuruda" belirtilen açıklamalar Elazığ
ili bakımından da geçerli olacaktır.
