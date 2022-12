ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Corporate/Commercial Law from Turkey

The Legal Right To Be Boring Walkers As we break into Christmas party season, no doubt your inbox will be flooded with the familiar dos and don'ts of Christmas parties that are usually trotted out this time of year.

Can A Sole Director Run A Company? The Quandary Of Hashmi v Lorimer-Wing [2022] Quastels Two recent first instance decisions have thrown into doubt whether or not a sole director of a company can make decisions and/or whether a single director can effectively act if, in the past...

EU Standard Contractual Clauses Need Replacing By December 27, 2022 Goodwin Procter LLP On June 4, 2021, the European Commission (the "EC") abolished the old Standard Contractual Clauses (the "Old SCCs") and published a new more flexible set of clauses (the "New SCCs") for companies...

Directors Personally Liable For The Fraud Of A Company Maples Group In a landmark decision, the Irish High Court recently held directors and shadow directors personally liable for funds misappropriated by a company as part of a fraudulent investment...

"Pure" Intermediaries v. Commercial Agents Fox Williams Can an intermediary acting for a supplier or purchaser, also be a commercial agent, and why does this matter?