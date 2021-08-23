ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

As known, physical notifications to be sent by judicial and administrative authorities, particularly courts, are made in accordance with the provisions of the Notification Law Numbered 7201.

Pursuant to the article 13 of the mentioned law, the notifications, which will be made to Legal Entities, primarily made to their authorized representative. In case of these individuals are not in the workplace in the working hours due to any reason, then notification will be made to one of the present officers or employees.

If this is also not possible, the notifications will be made under articles 20 and 21. According to this; if none of the individuals to whom the notification will be made cannot be found at the address or if they refuses to receive the notification, the notification officer will deliver the document to the neighborhood representative or one of the members of the council of elders or one of the officials in return for signature and posts the notice containing the address of the recipient on the door of the building at the notification address. One of the neighbors or the manager is informed in order to notify the individual to whom the notification will be made. The date which the notice posted on the door is considered as the notification date.

The notification method mentioned above is especially important for the workplaces of companies that implemented the remote working method for all their employees on all days or on certain days of the week. In this case, due to the absence of an employee in the workplace who can receive the notification on behalf of the company at the time of notification, the notifications may go to the neighborhood representatives.

Especially with the beginning of the pandemic, such kinds of notifications are frequently occurring in practice and failure to receive notifications from neighborhood representatives may cause some problems. In particular, we would like to remind you once again that it is important to follow up the notifications on a weekly basis that may be sent to the neighborhood representative's offices, in order to avoid loss of rights, especially since the objection periods in execution proceedings are extremely short.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.