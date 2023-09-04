Aylık sermaye piyasaları özetimizde bu ay, Ağustos ayı içerisinde Sermaye Piyasası Kurulu tarafından onaylanan ihraçları derledik.

Okumak için aşağıdaki bağlantıya veya görsele tıklayınız.

Türk Sermaye Piyasasındaki Son Gelişmeler - Ağustos 2023

1362302.jpg

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.