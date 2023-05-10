ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Finance and Banking from Turkey

FCA Delays Introduction Of Sustainability Disclosure Requirements Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft LLP The delay, the FCA explained, will enable it to consider the significant response to its consultation on the new rules.

The Quincecare Duty: A Novel And Influential Judgment Herbert Smith Freehills In the context of the current unsettled law regarding the scope of the so-called Quincecare duty, a recent Hong Kong decision analysing the nature of duty is an important development.

Alternative Investment Funds Industry Quarterly Update Q1 2023 AKD Benelux Lawyers The European AIF market is one of the fastest growing in the financial sector. Your AKD counsels therefore keep up to date with developments in this dynamic industry.

FCA Releases 2023/24 Business Plan Herbert Smith Freehills The FCA has released its Business Plan 2023/24; the plan covers the second year in the FCA's three-year Strategy. This is one document among the annual publications issued by the regulator...

Financial Conduct Authority Calls For Improvements In ESG Benchmarks Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft LLP Last month, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) announced that, after conducting a "preliminary review" of ESG benchmarks, "the overall quality of ESG-related disclosures...