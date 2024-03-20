Notable developments in data protection in Türkiye as the bill, featuring key amendments to the Personal Data Protection Law, has been given the green light in the Turkish Grand National Assembly. Pending the President's approval, the changes are set to take effect upon publication in the Official Gazette.

You can find the unofficial translation of the amendments below.

To view the full article, click here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.