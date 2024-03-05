ARTICLE

Turkey: Infographic On The Proposed Amendments To Turkish Data Protection Law

The long-awaited proposal for small/limited scope amendments to the Personal Data Protection Law was submitted to Parliament on 16 February 2024 within the 8th Judicial Reform Package.

This amendment proposal includes significant changes concerning:

the conditions for processing special categories of personal data, the conditions for transferring personal data abroad, and the procedure for appealing against the decisions of Turkish Data Protection Board.

