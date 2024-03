ARTICLE

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Privacy from Turkey

Zorunlu Çerezlerle Yurt Dışına Veri Aktarılıyor Ise Aktarım Için Açık Rıza Alınması Gereklidir! YAZICIOGLU Legal Bu kararlardan, geniş katılımlı çevrim içi bir oyunun Türkiye'deki dağıtıcısı ve tek yetkilisi konumundaki veri sorumlusunun oyun kullanıcısı/üyelerine dair veri işleme...

Data Blast: Amazon France Fined For Excessive Monitoring, Largest Ever Data Breach Revealed, ICO Launches AI Consultation And More! Venner Shipley In a recent decision, the French data protection regulator (the ‘CNIL') has levied a substantial €32 million fine against Amazon France Logistique (‘AFL')...

Dark Patterns: Not A New Concept But Will Now Be Heavily Regulated William Fry The concept of a ‘dark pattern' is not yet defined in law, although several pieces of legislation touch on the concept.

New Turkish Personal Data Protection Law, Data Transfers And Sensitive Data Unsal Law Office On 16.02.2024, the bill proposing amendments to the Personal Data Protection Law No. 6698 has been submitted to the Parliament (Law Proposal on the Amendment of the Criminal Procedure Law, Certain Laws and the Decree Law No. 659 .

The Online Safety Act 2023 – Seven Practical Steps Simons Muirhead & Burton After a long period of waiting, debating and re-drafting, the Online Safety Act 2023 has finally made its way into UK law. For those businesses caught by its scope, it's a big set of responsibilities and changes.