Conditions for processing of Special categories of personal data Article 6 - (1) Personal data relating to the race, ethnic origin, political opinion, philosophical belief, religion, religious sect or other belief, appearance, membership to associations, foundations or trade-unions, data concerning health, sexual life, criminal convictions and security measures, and the biometric and genetic data are deemed to be special categories of personal data. (2) It is prohibited to process special categories of personal data without explicit consent of the data subject. However, the processing of these data is possible under the following circumstances: a) The explicit consent of the data subject is obtained, b) It is explicitly provided for by law, c) It is necessary for the protection of the life or physical integrity of the person who is physically or legally incapable of giving consent, or of another person, d) It concerns personal data made public by the data subject and is in compliance with the intention of making it public, e) It is necessary for the establishment, exercise, or protection of a right, f) It is necessary for the purposes of carrying out the obligations of employment, occupational health and safety, social security, social services, and social assistance by persons or authorized institutions and organizations under confidentiality obligation, for the protection of public health, preventive medicine, medical diagnosis, treatment and care services, and for the planning, management, and financing of health services, g) It is necessary for fulfilling legal obligations in the fields of employment, occupational health and safety, social security, social services, and social assistance, h) It is carried out by foundations, associations, or other non-profit organizations or formations established for political, philosophical, religious, or trade union purposes, provided that the processing is in accordance with the legislation and the purposes they are subject to, limited to their field of activity, and not disclosed to third parties; and is aimed at their current or former members or those who are in regular contact with these organizations or formations. (3) Adequate measures determined by the Board shall be also taken while processing the special categories of personal data. Transfer of personal data abroad ARTICLE 9 –(1) Personal data can be transferred abroad by data controllers and data processors, provided that one of the conditions specified in Articles 5 and 6 exists and there is an adequacy decision regarding the country, international organization, or sectors within the country to which the transfer will be made. (2) The adequacy decision is issued by the Board and published in the Official Gazette. The Board may consult the opinions of relevant institutions and organizations if needed. The adequacy decision is reviewed at least every four years. Based on the assessment outcome or other circumstances deemed necessary, the Board may modify, suspend, or revoke the adequacy decision with future effect. (3) The following factors are primarily considered when making an adequacy decision: a) The state of reciprocity regarding the transfer of personal data between the country, sectors within the country, or international organizations to which personal data will be transferred, and Türkiye. b) The legislation and practice of the country to which personal data will be transferred and the rules applicable to the international organization. c) The existence of an independent and effective data protection authority in the country or within the international organization to which personal data will be transferred, and the availability of administrative and judicial remedies, ç) The status of the country or international organization to which personal data will be transferred as a party to international treaties related to the protection of personal data or as a member of international organizations, d) The membership status of the country or international organization to which personal data will be transferred in global or regional organizations to which Türkiye is a member. e) International treaties to which Türkiye is a party. (4) In the absence of an adequacy decision, personal data can be transferred abroad by data controllers and processors, provided that one of the conditions specified in Articles 5 and 6 exists, and the data subject has the opportunity to exercise their rights and access effective legal remedies in the country to which the transfer will be made, and one of the following appropriate safeguards is provided by the parties: a) The existence of an agreement, not of an international treaty nature, between public institutions and organizations abroad or international organizations and public institutions and organizations or professional organizations of public institution status in Türkiye, and the permission for the transfer by the Board, b) The existence of binding corporate rules that contain provisions on the protection of personal data, which companies within a group of enterprises engaged in joint economic activities are obliged to comply with and which have been approved by the Board, c) The existence of a standard contractual clause announced by the Board, containing details such as data categories, purposes of data transfer, recipient and groups of recipients, technical and administrative measures to be taken by the data recipient, and additional measures for the protection of special categories of personal data, ç) The presence of a written commitment containing provisions that ensure adequate protection and the permission for the transfer by the Board. (5) The standard contract shall be reported to the Authority by the data controller or processor within five business days of its signing. (6) In the absence of an adequacy decision and if none of the appropriate safeguards specified in paragraph four can be provided, data controllers and processors may transfer personal data abroad only on an incidental basis, under the condition that one of the following situations exists: a) The data subject has given explicit consent to the transfer, after being informed of the potential risks, b) The transfer is necessary for the performance of a contract between the data subject and the data controller, or for the implementation of pre-contractual measures taken at the request of the data subject, c) The transfer is necessary for the conclusion or performance of a contract in favor of the data subject between the data controller and another natural or legal person, ç) The transfer is necessary for reasons of significant public interest, d) The transfer is necessary for the establishment, exercise, or defense of legal claims, e) The transfer is necessary to protect the vital interests of the data subject or another person, where the data subject is physically or legally incapable of giving consent, f) The transfer is made from a register which, according to laws or regulations, is intended to provide information to the public and is open to consultation either by the public in general or by any person who can demonstrate a legitimate interest, provided the conditions for accessing the register specified in the relevant legislation are met and upon request by the person with a legitimate interest. (7) Paragraphs (a), (b), and (c) of section six do not apply to activities subject to public law carried out by public institutions and organizations. (8) Data controllers and processors ensure that the safeguards provided in this Law are applied to subsequent transfers of personal data abroad and to international organizations, and the provisions of this article are enforced. (9) In cases where the interests of Türkiye or the data subject would be seriously harmed, Personal data may be transferred abroad, notwithstanding the provisions of international treaties, only with the opinion of the relevant public institution or organization and the permission of the Board. (10) Provisions regarding the transfer of personal data abroad contained in other laws are reserved. (11) The procedures and principles regarding the implementation of this article shall be regulated by regulations.