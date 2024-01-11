On 5 January 2024, the Turkish Data Protection Authority ("DPA") announced the new amounts of administrative monetary fines to be considered for 2024, according to the revaluation rate (i.e., 58,46%).
Below you can find the new amounts of fines that the DPA has the authority to impose regarding misdemeanours for the year 2024, in the event of a non-compliance to the Data Protection Law No.6698 ("DP Law"):
|
Misdemeanours
|
Fine Amounts for 2024
|
Non-compliance to fulfil obligation to inform
|
TRY 47,303 — 946,308
(approx. EUR 1,446—29,000)
|
Non-compliance to ensure data security
|
TRY 141,934 — 9,463,213
(approx. EUR 4,340—290,000)
|
Non-compliance to comply with the decisions of the DPA
|
TRY 236,557 — 9,463,213
(approx. EUR 7,235—290,000)
|
Non-compliance with the registration obligation with the Data Controllers' Registry (VERBIS)
|
TRY 189,245 — 9,463,213
(approx. EUR 5,790—290,000)
