Turkey: Update On Administrative Fine Amounts For 2024 Unveiled For Non-Compliance With Data Protection Law

January 2024 – On 5 January 2024, the Turkish Data Protection Authority (“DPA”) announced the new amounts of administrative monetary fines to be considered for 2024, according to the revaluation rate (i.e., 58,46%).

Below you can find the new amounts of fines that the DPA has the authority to impose regarding misdemeanours for the year 2024, in the event of a non-compliance to the Data Protection Law No.6698 (“DP Law”):

Misdemeanours Fine Amounts for 2024 Non-compliance to fulfil obligation to inform TRY 47,303 — 946,308 (approx. EUR 1,446—29,000) Non-compliance to ensure data security TRY 141,934 — 9,463,213 (approx. EUR 4,340—290,000) Non-compliance to comply with the decisions of the DPA TRY 236,557 — 9,463,213 (approx. EUR 7,235—290,000) Non-compliance with the registration obligation with the Data Controllers' Registry (VERBIS) TRY 189,245 — 9,463,213 (approx. EUR 5,790—290,000)



