The administrative fine amounts stipulated under Article 18 of Law No. 6698 on the Protection of Personal Data (“LPPD”), titled “Misdemeanors” for the acts deemed in violation of the law have been updated.
In the year 2024, the administrative fine amounts were increased by 58.46% compared to the previous year.
|BEFORE THE AMENDMENT
|AFTER THE AMENDMENT
|GROUND ARTICLE
|LOWERBOUND
|UPPER BOUND
|LOWERBOUND
|UPPER BOUND
|18/a – Failure to Fulfil the Obligation to Inform
|29.852 TL
|597.191 TL
|47.303 TL
|946.308 TL
|18/b – Failure to Fulfil Obligations Regarding Data Security
|89.571 TL
|5.971.989TL
|141.934 TL
|9.463.213TL
|18/c – Failure to Execute Board Decisions
|149.285 TL
|5.971.989TL
|236.557 TL
|9.463.213TL
|18/ç – Violation of the obligation to register and notify the Data Controllers Registry
|119.428 TL
|5.971.989TL
|189.245 TL
|9.463.213TL
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.