Turkey: Administrative Fines Amounts Regulated In The Law On The Protection Of Personal Data Are Updated

The administrative fine amounts stipulated under Article 18 of Law No. 6698 on the Protection of Personal Data (“LPPD”), titled “Misdemeanors” for the acts deemed in violation of the law have been updated.

In the year 2024, the administrative fine amounts were increased by 58.46% compared to the previous year.

BEFORE THE AMENDMENT AFTER THE AMENDMENT GROUND ARTICLE LOWERBOUND UPPER BOUND LOWERBOUND UPPER BOUND 18/a – Failure to Fulfil the Obligation to Inform 29.852 TL 597.191 TL 47.303 TL 946.308 TL 18/b – Failure to Fulfil Obligations Regarding Data Security 89.571 TL 5.971.989TL 141.934 TL 9.463.213TL 18/c – Failure to Execute Board Decisions 149.285 TL 5.971.989TL 236.557 TL 9.463.213TL 18/ç – Violation of the obligation to register and notify the Data Controllers Registry 119.428 TL 5.971.989TL 189.245 TL 9.463.213TL



