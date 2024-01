ARTICLE

Your LinkedIn Connections with the authors

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Privacy from Turkey

Data Protection Considerations For Credit Reference Agencies Walker Morris The European Court of Justice has ruled that credit scoring, which is commonly carried out by credit reference agencies, can in certain circumstances constitute...

Details Of The EU Data Act (3)—Enforcing The Data Act WilmerHale On November 27, 2023, the Council of the European Union adopted the EU Data Act, a new regulation providing harmonized rules on access to data, switching cloud providers, and interoperability requirements across the EU.

EU Data Act Is Adopted By The Council Of The European Union! KECO Legal The Council of the European Union announced the adoption of the Data Act on 27 November 2023.

Details Of The EU Data Act (2)—Obligations Of Cloud And Other Data Processing Services: Switching And Interoperability Requirements, Restrictions For International Transfers Of Non-Personal Data WilmerHale On November 27, 2023, the Council of the European Union adopted the EU Data Act, a new regulation providing harmonized rules on access to data, switching cloud providers...

CJEU Holds German Provisions For Imposing Fines On Companies For GDPR Violations Invalid K&L Gates In a judgment dated 5 December 2023 (Case C-807/21 – Deutsche Wohnen) presented by the Higher Regional Court Berlin (Kammergericht)...