ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Privacy from Turkey

Cookies: Privacy Perils And How VPNs Safeguard Your Bytes Eurofast In the digital era, internet cookies are pivotal for enhancing user experiences and customizing online content. As websites request consent for cookie usage, ePrivacy concerns become paramount.

Surveillance And Monitoring At Work Herbert Smith Freehills 88% of employers we surveyed as part of our Future of Work Report 2023: Balancing Acts said that they have implemented new technology solutions with workforce implications, including electronic monitoring technologies.

UK's Top Websites Receive Cookie Warnings From The Information Commissioner K&L Gates The UK's Information Commissioner (the "ICO") has recently sent warnings to the UK's most visited websites to inform them that they may face enforcement action if they do not make changes...

Artificial Intelligence In Focus – How To Avoid Data Protection Risks When Using AI Shepherd and Wedderburn LLP In the second article in our four-part series on Artificial Intelligence (AI). In this instalment, we explore how to manage the data protection legal risks that arise when developing or deploying AI solutions.

CJEU Considers Whether Vehicle Identification Numbers Constitute "Personal Data" Matheson In the recent case of Gesamtverband Autoteile-Handel v Scania C-319/22, the Court of Justice of the European Union ("CJEU") agreed with the Advocate General's view that a Vehicle Identification Number ("VIN")...