We have had our first "KP Talks" panel series on November 5th, 2021.
PANEL: Representative/DPO Appointment Requirements and Other Obligations for Companies under the US, UK, and Turkish Data Protection Legislation
You can watch the entire discussion on our youtube channel and find an infographic on representative DPO appointment below.
Our panelists were:
Selin Özbek Cittone (Moderator)
Ozbek Attorney Partnership | Managing Partner
Katie Hewson
Sephenson Harwood LLP | Data Protection Partner
Odia Kagan
Fox Rothschild LLP | Partner & Chair of GDPR Compliance and International Privacy Practice
Didem Kalaycıoğlu Birol
Turkcell | Data Protection Officer
Can Ertürkan
Getir | Senior Legal Counsel, Privacy
Originally published 05 November 2021
