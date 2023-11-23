We have had our first "KP Talks" panel series on November 5th, 2021.

PANEL: Representative/DPO Appointment Requirements and Other Obligations for Companies under the US, UK, and Turkish Data Protection Legislation

You can watch the entire discussion on our youtube channel and find an infographic on representative DPO appointment below.

Our panelists were:

Selin Özbek Cittone (Moderator)

Ozbek Attorney Partnership | Managing Partner

Katie Hewson

Sephenson Harwood LLP | Data Protection Partner

Odia Kagan

Fox Rothschild LLP | Partner & Chair of GDPR Compliance and International Privacy Practice

Didem Kalaycıoğlu Birol

Turkcell | Data Protection Officer

Can Ertürkan

Getir | Senior Legal Counsel, Privacy

Originally published 05 November 2021

