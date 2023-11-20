ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

This month Selin Ozbek Cittone and Julian Flamant (Hogan Lovells) discussed Turkish data protection law.

"The discussion outlines key considerations for global companies, including obligations for controllers to register with the Turkish regulator and restrictions on cross-border data transfers. Model clauses can be used to legitimize cross-border transfers of Turkish personal data, but specified model clauses must be used and prior-approval by the Turkish regulator on a case-by-case basis is mandatory. The discussion also touches on upcoming developments that are expected to re-shape these obligations under Turkish data protection law."

Video Link

Originally published 25 May 2022

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.