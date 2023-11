ARTICLE

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Privacy from Turkey

The GC On The Pseudonymisation Of Personal Data Orsingher Ortu – Avvocati Associati On 26 April 2023, the General Court (GC) of the EU issued its judgment in Case T-557/20 (Single Resolution Board (SRB) v European Data Protection Supervisor (EDPS))...

Can Employers Monitor Their Employees' Social Media Posts? Ius Laboris Increasingly, employers are being made aware of employee misconduct that is evidenced by photos, videos or other social media posts.

The ECJ On The Scope Of The Right To Obtain A "Copy" Of Personal Data Under Article 15 GDPR Orsingher Ortu – Avvocati Associati On 4 May 2023, the EU Court of Justice (ECJ) issued its judgment in Case C-487/21 (F.F. v Österreichische Datenschutzbehörde and CRIF) on how to exercise the right to have copies...

ICO Warns Of UK Enforcement Regarding Cookies Regulations Herrington Carmichael The Information Commission's Office ("ICO") has recently cautioned website operators that they should anticipate the commencement of UK enforcement regarding non-compliance with cookie regulations.

FCA Fines Equifax £11 Million For 2017 Data Breach - Five Years After The ICO Lewis Silkin This insight provides a summary of The UK's Financial Conduct Authority's ("FCA") fines to Equifax Ltd ("Equifax") £11,164,400 for failing to manage and monitor the security of UK consumer data it had outsourced to its parent company in the US, following a data breach in 2017.