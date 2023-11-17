The Turkish Competition Authority and the Data Protection Authority announced the signing of the Cooperation and Information Sharing Protocol ("Protocol") between the two authorities on their websites.

In their announcements, they emphasised that cooperation between the two authorities is inevitable due to the effects of the development of data-based technologies on competition law and data protection law. The two authorities have agreed upon the following issues within the scope of the Protocol:

To carry out joint studies on issues falling within the jurisdiction of the two authorities,

Carrying out studies to increase the awareness of users and publishing reports on issues that fall within the scope of both laws,

To make joint presentation work and organise discussion programmes,

Organise trainings,

Participate in national and/or international events where topics in the common interest of the authorities are discussed.

You can find the details of the announcements here https://www.kvkk.gov.tr/Icerik/7732/Kisisel-Verileri-Koruma-Kurumu-ile-Rekabet-Kurumu-Arasinda-Is-Birligi-ve-Bilgi-Paylasimi-Protokolu-Imzalandi https://www.rekabet.gov.tr/tr/Guncel/kisisel-verileri-koruma-kurumu-ile-rekab-6df0abc2d373ee118ec700505685da39

This protocol signifies that Turkish authorities support the growing cooperation and interoperability between competition and data protection authorities worldwide. Likewise, companies should prioritise aligning their compliance programs with this approach.

Originally published 27 October 2023

