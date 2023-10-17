The amount of "annual financial balance sheet total" which were previously accepted as a criterion for derogation from the obligation of registration to the Data Controllers' Registry with the Personal Data Protection Board Decision dated 19.07.2018 and numbered 2018/87 has been revised in accordance with the Personal Data Protection Board Decision dated 06.07.2023 and numbered 2023/1154 ("Board Decision") promulgated in the Official Gazette dated 25.07.2023 and numbered 32259.
In this context, while real or legal person data controllers who have fewer than 50 annual employees and whose annual financial balance sheet total is less than TRY 25,000,000 as long as their primary activity is not processing special categories of personal data were previously derogated from the obligation of registration with the Data Controllers' Registry, the annual financial balance sheet total criterion has been amended as TRY 100,000,000 in accordance with the Board Decision.
Accordingly, real or legal person data controllers who have fewer than 50 annual employees and whose annual financial balance sheet total is less than TRY 100,000,000 as long as their primary activity is not processing special categories of personal data shall be derogated from the obligation of registration with the Data Controllers' Registry. The Board Decision has entered into force on 25.07.2023.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.