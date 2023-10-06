The initiative aims to make more data available and facilitate data sharing across sectors and EU countries in order to leverage the potential of data for the benefit of European citizens and businesses. The Data Governance Act (DGA) is in force in the EU, also in the Netherlands as from 24 September 2023.
The DGA contains rules for the now emerging data sharing markets when it comes to neutrality, (re)use and user protection. The DGA regulates reliability, access and neutrality of data and overcome technical obstacles to the reuse of data. The DGA also contains rules regarding the sharing of data by companies and consumers through so-called data sharing services. These services must now register and are not allowed to use received data for other purposes. In this way, the DGA seeks to protect data while offering an alternative to a limited number of larger companies that currently dominate the data market.
The DGA will also support the set-up and development of common European data spaces in strategic domains, involving both private and public players, in sectors such as health, environment, energy, agriculture, mobility, finance, manufacturing, public administration and skills.
The EU will boost the development of trustworthy data-sharing systems through 4 broad sets of measures
- Mechanisms to facilitate the reuse of certain public sector data that cannot be made available as open data. For example, the reuse of health data could advance research to find cures for rare or chronic diseases.
- Measures to ensure that data intermediaries will function as trustworthy organisers of data sharing or pooling within the common European data spaces.
- Measures to make it easier for citizens and businesses to make their data available for the benefit of society.
- Measures to facilitate data sharing, in particular to make it possible for data to be used across sectors and borders, and to enable the right data to be found for the right purpose.
The advantages of the DGA on data governance
- a powerful engine for innovation and new jobs.
- Society as a whole will benefit from more evidence-based policies and better solutions to societal challenges.
- Businesses will benefit from a reduction in costs for acquiring, integrating and processing data, and from lower barriers to enter markets.
- Businesses will also benefit from a reduction in time-to-market for novel products and services. This will enable small and large firms alike to develop new data-driven products and services.
The Compliance Regulator in het Netherlands for the DGA
The Consumer and Market Authority (ACM) will be the compliance regulator for the DGA. With them, data mediation services will also have to register.
References:
https://digital-strategy.ec.europa.eu/en/policies/data-governance-act
https://digital-strategy.ec.europa.eu/en/policies/data-governance-act-explained
https://www.rijksoverheid.nl/actueel/nieuws/2023/09/28/data-governance-act-van-kracht-om-data-betrouwbaar-en-makkelijk-te-delen
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.