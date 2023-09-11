September 2023 – In August 2023, the Turkish Personal Data Protection Authority (the "DPA") issued two decisions and published 12 data breach notifications.

Newly announced: Google now has permission for cross-border data transfers

In August, the DPA granted approval for Google Reklamcilik ve Pazarlama Limited Sirketi ("Google") to transfer personal data abroad. The decision, dated 17 August 2023, came after a thorough evaluation of Google's application with written undertaking for cross-border personal data transfers.

Healthcare institutions' activities based on explicit consent under scrutiny

On 14 August, the DPA published two violation decisions concerning the processing of personal data by healthcare institutions based on the explicit consent of data subjects.

Key points addressed within the decisions include:

In the first decision, the DPA found that a private healthcare institution's activity was unlawful, ruling that they had engaged in promotional activities by sharing patients' data on social media, despite having the explicit consent of the patients.

In its assessment, the DPA emphasised that data processing activities must align with legal regulations in the broadest sense to be considered legitimate under the principle of processing data for specific, clear, and lawful purposes. Although the healthcare institution claimed that they can carry out informational and promotional activity and that it is legitimate, the DPA stated that to consider an activity as legitimate, it should be in line with the applicable legislation. In this regard, the DPA stated that, despite the fact that the healthcare institution had acquired patients' explicit consent, the activity in the concrete case exceeded informational and promotional activities permitted by Turkish law. Therefore, this processing of personal data was found unlawful, and as a result, the data controller faced an administrative fine of TRY 250,000 (approx. EUR 8,450).

In the second decision, the DPA reiterated that explicit consent should not be conditional. In this case, a private healthcare institution required patients seeking an appointment to explicitly consent to marketing activities. The DPA ruled that this condition violated the element of "free will". As a result, an administrative fine of TRY 300,000 (approx. EUR 10,140) was imposed on the healthcare institution.

For more details on these decisions, you can access our article summarising them here.

The DPA announced the following data breach notifications in August:

Data Controller Affected Data Subjects Affected Personal Data Number of Data Subjects Vodatech Bilisim Proje Danismanlik Sanayi ve Dis Ticaret Employees, Family Relatives of Employees, Suppliers, Business Partners, Customer Employees and Employee Candidates Identity, Communication, Personnel Information, Finance, Professional Experience Data 9,746 Diler Holding and Below Group Companies Atlas Enerji Üretim

Bodova Turizm Yatçilik San. ve Tic.

Diler Demir Çelik Endüstri ve Ticaret

Diler Denizcilik ve Tic.

Diler Elektrik Üretim

Diler Dis Ticaret

Esm Denizcilik ve Ticaret

Eti Toprak Endüstrisi ve Ticaret

Renar Bitkisel Üretim Sanayi ve Ticaret

Resa Demir Sanayi ve Ticaret

Yazici Demir Çelik San. ve Turizm Ticaret Employees and Users Identity, Communication, Personnel Information, Legal Transaction, Customer Transaction, Physical Place Security, Transaction Security, Risk Management, Finance, Professional Experience, Marketing Data and Audio and Visual Recordings 1,200 UPS Hizli Kargo Tasimaciligi Customers Identity, Communication, Customer Transaction Data, Audio and Visual Recordings N/A AgeSA Hayat ve Emeklilik Customers Identity, Communication, Customer Transaction Data, Audio and Visual Recordings N/A Derimod Deri Konfeksiyon Pazarlama Sanayi ve Ticaret Customers Identity, Communication, Customer Transaction Data, Audio and Visual Recordings N/A Oto Plan Operasyonel Tasit Kiralama Ticaret Customers Identity, Communication, Customer Transaction Data, Audio and Visual Recordings 1,236 YOYO Bilgi Teknolojileri ve Turizm Ticaret Customers Identity, Communication, Customer Transaction Data, Audio and Visual Recordings 5,464 Gulf Sigorta Employees and Customers Identity, Communication, Customer Transaction Data, Audio and Visual Recordings 295,288 Atatürk Üniversitesi Employees and Students Identity, Communication, Data, Information on the Department of Education Approx. 12,000 Puma Spor Giyim Sanayi ve Ticaret N/A N/A N/A Dagi Giyim Sanayi ve Ticaret Customers Identity, Communication, Customer Transaction Data, Audio and Visual Recordings 6,936 Besiktas Sportif Ürünleri Sanayi ve Ticaret Customers and Potential Customers Identity, Communication, Customer Transaction Data, Audio and Visual Recordings Approx. 27,920



