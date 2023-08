ARTICLE

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Privacy from Turkey

New DPC Guidance On Records Of Processing Activities Matheson In 2022, the Data Protection Commission (the "DPC") carried out a sweep of the Records of Processing Activities ("RoPAs") of thirty public and private sector organisations to detect issues...

GDPR: Big Change For Small Claims Simons Muirhead & Burton Iknow that when I tell people at cocktail parties that I'm a Technology and Data Protection lawyer they often take a small step backwards, no doubt a little intimidated and awed.

Irish Court Awards €2,000 For Non-Material Loss Under The GDPR Matheson For the first time, the Irish courts have delivered a written judgment awarding damages for "non-material loss" suffered following an infringement of the GDPR.

CJEU Ruling On The Intersection Of Data Protection And Competition Law Matheson The Court of Justice of the EU ("CJEU"), in the case of Meta Platforms & Ors, Case C-252/21Opens in new window, delivered an important decision confirming that an abuse of dominant position...

Cookie Banners Missing "Reject All" Buttons Face Investigation By The UK Information Commissioner's Office Mayer Brown The Deputy Commissioner of the UK Information Commissioner's Office (ICO) warned in June 2023 that organisations whose top-level cookie banners do not include a "reject all" button will face an...