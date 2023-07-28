ARTICLE

Turkey: The Digital Transformation Office Of The Presidency Of The Republic Of Türkiye Has Published A Report Entitled "Chatbot Applications And The Example Of ChatGPT"

The Digital Transformation Office of the Presidency of the Republic of Türkiye ("Digital Office") has published a report consisting of 67 pages titled "Chatbot Applications and the Example of ChatGPT" (the "Report").

The report provides the definition and classification of chatbot applications, their intended use and the benefits they provide for customers, as well as the drawbacks, potential attack risks, security, privacy and data protection threats to these applications.

In the report, Digital Office introduce a Turkish name for chatbots and defined as algorithm-based software that interacts through conversational interfaces and completes certain tasks automatically.

Through the artificial intelligence algorithms they use, chatbots analyse the questions of users and generate a logical answer in return. Additionally, their use in different fields such as health, finance, education, marketing, entertainment and websites is increasing day by day, especially in terms of marketing and customer relations, they are making it much easier to reach a wide range of customer masses.

The Report, which spotlights chatbots, also includes potential attack risks and threats to chatbots in terms of security, privacy and data protection. The main security threats are provided as spoofing, unauthorized modification, denial, information disclosure, denial of service and removal of privileges. It is envisaged that security threats can be diminished by mechanisms such as authentication, authorization, end-to-end encryption, self-destructing messages, user communication data and back-end side, which incorporate features such as reliability, integrity, non-repudiation, confidentiality, availability and authorization. Among these mechanisms, authentication protects users' data and devices against possible cyber-attacks in cases where the user has lost or left their phone or computer unlocked. End-to-End Encryption is a communication system where only the communicating parties can read the messages. The Report concludes that with the help of these mechanisms, the potential risks of chatbots can be prevented and therefore the benefits can be maximized.

You can access the full report titled "Chatbot Applications and the Example of ChatGPT" published by the Transformation Office of the Presidency of the Republic of Türkiye, which provides a detailed evaluation of chatbot applications, including their advantages and disadvantages, from this link .

