As you may know, an exemption from the VERBIS registration requirement has been applied for data controllers residing in Turkey, whose main subject of activity is not processing of special categories of data, based on the criteria of annual financial balance sheet total and the annual number of employees.

The criterion of the "annual financial balance sheet total" for the exemption has now been changed by the decision of the Turkish Data Protection Authority, which was published in the Official Gazette today.

The previous and the updated exemption criteria are as follows.

Annual number of employees (no change) Annual financial balance sheet total Previous exemption Less than 50 (and) Less than 25 million Updated exemption Less than 50 (and) Less than 100 million

We would like to remind that this exemption is applicable only to data controllers residing in Turkey, but not to data controllers residing abroad.

Karar/Decision: https://www.resmigazete.gov.tr/eskiler/2023/07/20230725-5.pdf

Duyuru/Announcement: https://www.kvkk.gov.tr/Icerik/7646/Kamuoyu-Duyurusu-Veri- Sorumlulari-Siciline-Kayit-Yukumlulugune-Iliskin-Istisna-Kriterinde-Degisiklik-Yapilmasi- Hakkinda-

