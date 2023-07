ARTICLE

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Privacy from Turkey

Allegations Of Misconduct By Employees Must Be Meticulously Investigated With The Bounds Of Privacy Giambrone & Partners The emergence of the allegations that a BBC presenter paid a person under the age of 18 for explicit images, has thrown up an assortment of potentially risky legal issues that must be managed carefully.

GDPR: Big Change For Small Claims Simons Muirhead & Burton Iknow that when I tell people at cocktail parties that I'm a Technology and Data Protection lawyer they often take a small step backwards, no doubt a little intimidated and awed.

The DPDI (No. 2) Bill – A Whole New UK GDPR? Kemp IT Law This blog is based on material presented at our GDPR in Practice seminar in London on 22 June 2023. If you would like to sign up to our mailing list to hear about future Kemp IT Law events...

EU/UK Privacy & Cybersecurity News Roundup – Week Of June 26, 2023 Goodwin Procter LLP Data privacy case law and legislation is constantly updated in the United Kingdom and European Union to address key issues. In order to track the latest developments, we have set out a brief...

ICO Releases New Q&A For Employers On Data Subject Access Requests Wrigleys Solicitors The Q&A provides a helpful reference point for employers when responding to a DSAR.