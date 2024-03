ARTICLE

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Privacy from Turkey

Artificial Intelligence: A Review Of Current And Future Legal And Regulatory Controls W Legal One of the most significant technological (and much-discussed) developments over the past 18 months has been the rise of Artificial Intelligence (AI) tools, such as ChatGPT.

EDPB Launches Website Auditing Tool Harneys The European Data Protection Board (EDPB) recently introduced a website auditing tool to improve compliance with the General Data Protection Regulation.

The European Data Protection Board's Report On The Role Of Data Protection Officers TLT Solicitors Following the European Data Protection Board (EDPB) announcement of its third Coordinated Enforcement Action (CEA) on ‘Subject Access' in October (see our update here)...

Biometric Data And The Impact Of The ICO's Latest Enforcement Notice TLT Solicitors The ICO has today issued an Enforcement Notice (EN) against Serco Limited (Serco) in respect of Serco's processing of biometric data in contravention...

Significant Changes To Turkish Personal Data Protection Legislation ELIG Gürkaynak Attorneys-at-Law On February 16, 2024, the Law Proposal amending the Code of Criminal Procedure, Certain Laws and Statutory Decree numbered 659 which also included amendments to the Law ...