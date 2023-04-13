Turkey:
Kişisel Verileri Koruma Kurulu Tarafından Yeni Bir Yurt Dışına Aktarım Taahhütnamesi Onaylandı
Veri sorumlusu Otokoç Otomotiv Ticaret ve Sanayi Anonim
Şirketi tarafından yurtdışına kişisel
veri aktarımı yapılması hususundaki
taahhütname başvurusu Kişisel Verileri Koruma Kurulu
(“Kurul”) tarafından 6698
sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması
Kanunu'nun 9'uncu maddesinin 2'nci
fıkrasının (b) bendi kapsamında
değerlendirilmiş ve söz konusu veri
aktarımına 30 Mart 2023 tarihinde Kurul tarafından
izin verilmiştir.
Söz konusu duyuruya buradan
ulaşabilirsiniz.
