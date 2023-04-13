Veri sorumlusu Otokoç Otomotiv Ticaret ve Sanayi Anonim Şirketi tarafından yurtdışına kişisel veri aktarımı yapılması hususundaki taahhütname başvurusu Kişisel Verileri Koruma Kurulu (“Kurul”) tarafından 6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu'nun 9'uncu maddesinin 2'nci fıkrasının (b) bendi kapsamında değerlendirilmiş ve söz konusu veri aktarımına 30 Mart 2023 tarihinde Kurul tarafından izin verilmiştir.

