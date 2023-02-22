On 11 January 2022, the Personal Data Protection Authority (“Authority“) published the Draft Guideline on Use of Cookies and on 20 June 2022, it published the Guideline on Use of Cookies (“Guideline“). With the Guideline, the Authority aims to bring forward recommendations to ensure compliance of cookie usage procedures followed by data controllers with the Personal Data Protection Law (“Law“).

