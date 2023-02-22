Turkey:
The Guideline On Use Of Cookies Has Been Published (Podcast)
22 February 2023
Esin Attorney Partnership
On 11 January 2022, the Personal Data Protection Authority
(“Authority“) published the Draft
Guideline on Use of Cookies and on 20 June 2022, it published the
Guideline on Use of Cookies
(“Guideline“). With the Guideline, the
Authority aims to bring forward recommendations to ensure
compliance of cookie usage procedures followed by data controllers
with the Personal Data Protection Law
(“Law“).
