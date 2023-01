ARTICLE

Deadline To Adopt The New EU Standard Contractual Clauses For Transfers ELVINGER HOSS PRUSSEN, société anonyme Controllers and processors wishing to rely or continue to rely on the European Commission's standard contractual clauses ("SCCs") mechanism for transfers...

EU Court Strengthens "Right To Be Forgotten" In Google Case Taylor English Duma In a ruling in early December, the EU's top court (CJEU) decided that search engines must remove "manifestly inaccurate" information from search results when asked by users to do so.

European Commission Begins Process For Adoption Of US Adequacy Decision McDermott Will & Emery Since Schrems II invalidated the US/EU Privacy Shield, the flow of personal data from the European Union to the United States has been subject to intense regulatory scrutiny.

ICO Publishes Register Of Data Breaches And Individual Complaints Ropes & Gray It's become something of a trope that the UK's data protection regulator is a soft touch when it comes to enforcement. Critics point to its reticence to wield the stick against the private...

Windows Pain? German Report Casts Doubt On Microsoft GDPR Compliance Taft Stettinius & Hollister Two weeks ago, the German Conference of the Independent Data Protection Authorities of Germany (Datenschutzkonferenz or "DSK") released a report looking into Microsoft 365's...