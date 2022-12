ARTICLE

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Privacy from Turkey

ICO Reveals New Transfer Risk Assessment Tool Preiskel & Co The Information Commissioner's Office ("ICO") has revealed a revised guidance on international data transfers, including a new section on transfer risk assessments ("TRA") and a TRA tool.

$391.5 Million Fine For Google: Violated Users' Privacy And Profiled Them, Misleading Them On Geolocation Point Macchi di Cellere Gangemi The world's most widely used search engine misled users into thinking that by turning off location tracking – disabling the feature in their account settings...

Withdrawal Of Consent – What Steps Must A Controller Take? Arthur Cox The case involves a complainant who is a subscriber to the Belgian telephone service operator, Telenet. Telenet transfers telecom subscriber data to directory providers, including Proximus.

Transition Date Looms: Transferring Data Transfer Agreements To The New SCCs Carey Olsen This briefing is an update of our briefing note of August 2021, which explained the format of the Standard Contractual Clauses issued by the European Commission in June 2021.

The UK Government's Approach To Regulating AI – A Lighter Touch: Article Published In Privacy And Data Protection Journal Herbert Smith Freehills The Privacy and Data Protection Journal has published an article by Duc Tran and Tariq Salameh, exploring the approach being taken by the UK government to the regulation of AI systems.