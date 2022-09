ARTICLE

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Privacy from Turkey

New Data Protection And Digital Information Bill Sent To UK Parliament Preiskel & Co A new Data Protection and Digital Information Bill (the Bill) in the UK is proposed to substantially modify the prevailing privacy framework derived from EU law.

Cross-border Data Transfers: How To Comply With The GDPR? Logan & Partners As the world recovers from COVID-19, international travel has picked up again causing airport havoc across the globe. However, some international transfers have continued without interruption...

The New Swiss Data Protection Law – Implementing Provisions Adopted Baer & Karrer With the newly adopted revDPO, the Federal Council exercised its competence to clarify and specify certain obligations of the revDPA.

Cybersecurity And Data Privacy – What To Expect In 2022 McGuireWoods Threats to cybersecurity and data privacy are constantly increasing both in volume and complexity. This trend is expected to continue in 2022.

CJEU Rules On Interpretation Of EU GDPR Special Categories Of Data Reed Smith (Worldwide) On 1 August 2022, the Court of Justice of the European Union ("CJEU") issued a decision ("Decision") clarifying how the indirect disclosure of sexual orientation data is protected as...