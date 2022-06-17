ARTICLE

Recent development

On 3 June 2022, the Data Governance Act (DGA) was published in the Official Journal of the European Union. The DGA will enter into force on 23 June 2022 and will be applicable for companies 15 months later. The adopted text is available online here.

What does the DGA cover?

The DGA aims to allow the reuse and transfer of data such as trade secrets, personal data or intellectual property rights between sectors and EU countries, by building trust across data intermediaries and ensuring the safety of the rights.

Given the impact of data processing on the development and provision of innovative products and services, the DGA is an important legislative step in the creation of the data economy within the EU. With the implementation of the DGA, the use of data is expected to increase in the field of artificial intelligence, scientific research and production of goods and services, which will also accelerate the digital transformation of the EU.

The DGA includes provisions that regulate the reuse of data, facilitate data altruism and introduce data intermediaries and the European Data Innovation Board. You may access our previous legal alert on the draft DGA in here.

Conclusion

The DGA will shortly enter into force, on 23 June 2022. The companies that are subject to the legislation should analyze the requirements closely to comply with them in the upcoming 15 months.

