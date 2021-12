ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Privacy from Turkey

Lloyd v Google LLC [2021] UKSC 50: UK Supreme Court Holds That "Loss Of Control" Of Personal Data Is Not Compensable Per Se Arthur Cox In a seminal judgement that is set to alter the landscape of non-material damage claims in the UK and beyond, the UK Supreme Court on 10 November in Lloyd v Google LLC [2021] UKSC 50...

Modest Data Breach Not A Matter For The High Court BLM In yet another recent High Court decision dealing with a relatively modest data breach the Court has struck out elements of a claim and transferred it to the County Court.

GDPR And Behavioral Profiles: The Polish Authority Issues Significant Decision Towards An Online Media Platforms Kobylańska Lewoszewski Mednis sp. j. After conducting a formal proceeding, on 7 October 2021 the Polish Data Protection Authority ("DPA") issued a decision (number: ZSPR.440.331.2019.PR.PAM) towards one of the largest online media provider in Poland.

Whistleblowing And Data Protection Fenech & Fenech Advocates With the publishing of Bill No.249 (‘Bill') which proposes amendments to Chapter 527 of the Laws of Malta seeking to transpose the EU Directive (‘Directive') on the protection of persons who report breaches of Union law...

Welcome Guidance From The Court On Defending Minor Data Breach Claims Trowers & Hamlins Since the introduction of the Data Protection Act 2018 (DPA) and the GDPR (now the UK GDPR following Brexit)...