POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Privacy from Turkey

New Guidance Issued By The EDPB On International Transfers Of Personal Data Mayer Brown On 18 November 2021, the European Data Protection Board adopted new guidelines.

Data Protection Claims Following Use Of Cookies On Websites BLM Businesses are being targeted by individuals who are alleging that their data rights have been breached when visiting the company's website and ‘cookies' were used without their consent.

The De Minimis Principle In Practice. When Is A Data Breach Too Trivial To Found A Claim: Rolfe And Others V Veale Wasbrough Vizards LLP 1 Chancery Lane What amount of damage is necessary before a claim for a data breach or of misuse of private information is actionable.

New EDPB Guidelines Clarify The Scope Of "International Data Transfers" But Some Questions Remain Arnold & Porter On November 19, 2021, the European Data Protection Board (EDPB) published guidelines on the interplay between the application of Article 3 of the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR)...

Does Lloyd v Google Decision Affect Data Protection Claims Regarding The Use Of Cookies On Websites BLM In Lloyd v Google, Mr Lloyd sought to bring a representative action against Google LLC on behalf of millions of Apple iPhone users, alleging that Google had collected data from users of Apple's Safari browser