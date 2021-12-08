ARTICLE

As per the Decision of the Personal Data Protection Board ("The Board") dated June 6,2021 and numbered 2021/571, the exemptions for The Registry of the Data Controllers ("VERBIS") have been amended and therefore excluded the commercial enterprises of the foundations, associations, and unions from the VERBIS registration exemptions. Following the Board's Decision, all commercial enterprises affiliated to associations, foundations and unions residing in Turkey and process personal data fit for the purposes of the data processing and restricted to the relevant area of activity; and in compliance with the Turkish Data Protection Laws and Regulations are required to register to the VERBIS. The Board's Decision has expended the scope of the VERBIS registration requirement to a larger scale of commercial enterprises and require further compliance measures to be taken into consideration.

